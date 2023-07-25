Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

