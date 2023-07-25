LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $535,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.81.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.