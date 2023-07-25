Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

