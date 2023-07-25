Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

