Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,377 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $375.79 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $389.39. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

