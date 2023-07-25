Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 31,049 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FE opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.