The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,749.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

