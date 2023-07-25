The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,749.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

