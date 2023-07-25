Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

