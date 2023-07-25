Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FANG opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

