Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 49,049 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

