Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABC opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.