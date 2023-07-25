Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $380.39 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

