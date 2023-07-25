Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,891 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

