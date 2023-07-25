Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

