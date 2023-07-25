TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.