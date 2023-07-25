Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.