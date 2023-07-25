Park Place Capital Corp Sells 597 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

