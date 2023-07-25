Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

