Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

