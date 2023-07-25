Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

