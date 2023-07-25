The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,056 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

