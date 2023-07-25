Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $271.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

