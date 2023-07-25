Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 400,943 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,943 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $45,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 178,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

KR stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

