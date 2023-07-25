Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338,118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

