Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $278,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

