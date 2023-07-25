New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $70.67 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of American Water Works worth $70,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

