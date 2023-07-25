Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $248,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

