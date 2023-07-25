Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

