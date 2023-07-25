Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after buying an additional 555,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after acquiring an additional 535,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

