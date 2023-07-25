Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

