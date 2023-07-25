Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

