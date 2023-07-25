Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

