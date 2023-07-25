Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.