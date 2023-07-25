4,324 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 369,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after buying an additional 314,274 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 480.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

