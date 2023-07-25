Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

