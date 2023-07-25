Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.