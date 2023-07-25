Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

