Oppenheimer Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $85.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

