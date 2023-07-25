FY2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by KeyCorp

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 501.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9,159.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

