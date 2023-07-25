Park Place Capital Corp Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

