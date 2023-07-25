Park Place Capital Corp Has $82,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

