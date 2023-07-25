Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $193,761,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

