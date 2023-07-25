First Interstate Bank Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

