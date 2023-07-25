Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,215 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

HR opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

