Bank of America Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Neutral

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $226.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.