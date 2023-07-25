Bank of America Downgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Neutral

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $226.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Will Cloudflare Go Back Into Rally Mode After Q2 Earnings Report?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is AT&T Stock a Golden Opportunity or ‘Lead’ Weight?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Will Q2 Earnings Propel Payment Processor Shift4?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.