Amalgamated Bank Sells 108 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 267.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

