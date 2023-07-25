New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,531 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $71,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

