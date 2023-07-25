LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of Evergy worth $40,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

