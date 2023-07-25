Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 612.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 890,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 765,779 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

